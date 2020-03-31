Monetary Assistance
The following resources are recommendations for individuals and families who need assistance during this time.
Auglaize County Job & Family Services:
567-242-2750
There are currently grant funds available up to $500 for qualified applicants for rent and utility payments. An application can be mailed to your home if you call or they can be picked up at the Wood Street office.
West Ohio Community Action Partnership:
419-227-2586
Is still providing services including rent and utility assistance for those who qualify.
Filing for Unemployment: If you or your spouse's employment has been affected by COVID-19 you could be eligible for unemployment. Use this handy guide to see how. If you need additional information about how unemployment has changed for COVID-19 you can read some frequently asked questions here.
Small Business Assistance: If you're a small business or sole proprietorship you can find information about services provided through the SBA office here.
To check out a more detailed list of services provided by the State during this time please see: https://coronavirus.ohio.gov/