"Unity Walk" embodies the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Dozens of people took to the streets of Findlay Sunday afternoon, to promote the dream of  Dr. Martin Luther King. 

“With the way things are in America today, it is good that we work to honor and recognize all people, all humanity,” says Jerome Gray, the Executive Director of the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center. 

