"Unity Walk" embodies the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

FINDLAY, OH (WLIO) - Dozens of people took to the streets of Findlay Sunday afternoon, to promote the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King.
“With the way things are in America today, it is good that we work to honor and recognize all people, all humanity,” says Jerome Gray, the Executive Director of the Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center.
The Black Heritage Library and Multicultural Center in Findlay has been honoring the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King before there was a national holiday to recognize him. The annual Unity Walk is just another way that Doctor Kings message of diversity gets spread.
“We appreciate the support of the community, because we work in the community to raise awareness of the appreciation and understanding that the value of cultural diversity brings to a community,” adds Gray.
The walk strives to bring people of different races, cultures, and religious backgrounds together, and support the appreciation of what each person represents to one another as a community.
“Dr. King promoted the concept of the beloved community and that is where everyone has input and feels that they belong,” states Gray.
People that took part in the walk added to the event with their own testimonials of unity for the group and Findlay.
One person stated that, “We look upon each and every other person here as a prayer. In the most human term, each of us continues to be and is the prayer of Martin Luther King Jr.”
Another said, “You took the first step of showing up, Dr. King would be proud. Take the next step to build a beloved community every day.”
Something that this group is doing one step at a time.
