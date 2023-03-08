Updated 3/9/22 12:21 PM: LIMA, OH (WLIO) - An investigation is underway into the cause of a house fire in Lima that kept firefighters busy for about three hours yesterday.
Lima Fire crews got the call just after 3:30 p.m. at 622 Brice Avenue. A woman sleeping on the couch heard a crackling sound and went out back to find the porch on fire. Fire officials say the flames spread into the kitchen, causing nearly $40,000 in damage and leading to a second alarm. AEP was called out after power lines fell and were sparking. Luckily there were no injuries.
3/8/22 5:20 PM Original Article: A structure fire caused the Lima Fire Department to be called out to a home at 622 Brice Avenue.
Smoke could be seen from multiple blocks away from the property as crews were on scene trying to contain the fire. A downed power line was seen near the property sparking. Not much is known at this time when it comes to an official cause of the fire, or if there were any occupants in the home. We will update when more details become available.