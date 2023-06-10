Village of Harrod Host Annual Pork Rind Festival

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Saturday was the last day of Harrod's annual Pork Rind Festival. There are plenty of things to do for people of all ages, including carnival rides, petting zoos, live performances, and even helicopter rides. The main stage will feature a performance by Row & Will Freed and the Smokin' Ham Band starting at 6:30 pm.
"All of the festival money goes back into the community. Whether it's a scholarship, the bible schools, taking on special projects for the community, and different buildings, it's for those things." Harrod Mayor Tony Blake commented.
The children's tent will close at 9 pm, but the Beer Garden and Pork Rind Festival will remain open until midnight.