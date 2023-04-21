Wapakoneta Police Department seeks tips on vandalism cases

WAPAKONETA, OH (WLIO) - The Wapakoneta Police Department is asking for help solving two vandalism cases that have occurred over the past few months.
Officers received a report Thursday of broken windows and spray paint tagging at the water treatment plant. The individual responsible for the spray paint has turned themselves in but there is no suspect yet for the window damage.
On February 10, a report was filed that someone had broken several windows at 211 East Auglaize Street just after it was purchased by new owners. Police estimated the damages to that property to be around $15,000.
Anyone with information about either incident is asked to call the Wapakoneta Police Department at 419-738-2222.