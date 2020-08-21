Wapakoneta schools hosts open house for stadium upgrades

Wapakoneta schools held an open house to show off a stadium project they have been working on.
The Wapakoneta Redskins held a scrimmage Friday evening, but followed it up with showing off some brand new upgrades such as; stadium seats, a new press box, suites, and bench seating. The upgrades will help to add a better fan experience while enjoying football games. While not all of the fans will be able to experience them due to fan restrictions, they hope those who do, are proud of the upgrades.
Aaron Rex, Superintendent of Wapakoneta City Schools said, “I feel like this is one of the premier stadiums in the state, and it’s a demonstration of our community support. This is all paid for with dollars donated by our taxpayers and private businesses in and around the community.
He continues speaking about the community saying, “I think this just represents the type of community and support that we have here in Wapakoneta.”
Wapakoneta will start their season next Friday at Celina.