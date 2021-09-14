Water main break leaves city of Delphos without water

The city of Delphos is left without water following a water line break.

Water main break leaves city of Delphos without water

A water line break at the intersection of Lincoln and South Main Street earlier Tuesday afternoon, causing water in the city to be shut down for the rest of the afternoon and evening. Delphos had to shut down the towers due to the severity of the leak. The city brought in a trailer with non-potable water located at the city building. The repairs are expected to be completed by midnight, and a water boil advisory will be issued for at least 48 hours once the repairs are finished.

 Copyright 2021 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Meteorologist

Hello! My name is Cameron Saliga, from Middlefield, Ohio, a short distance from Cleveland. I recently graduated from Ohio University in May of 2019 with my Bachelors of Science in Meteorology.