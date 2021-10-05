Winter coats, hats, and gloves available for those in need at the Lima Salvation Army

Those signing up for the Christmas assistance are also able to take advantage of the coats for families distribution.
New and gently used coats of all sizes fill the gymnasium at the salvation army. There are also tables with hats and gloves to keep you warm as temperatures begin to drop. The winter wear is available through the generosity of those in and around the area. If you are in need of a coat and aren't signed up for assistance, just contact the Salvation Army and you will be able to get one.