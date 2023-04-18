Your Hometown Stations announces upcoming 70th-anniversary special 1.jpg

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Happy 70th anniversary to Lima's Hometown Stations!

Your Hometown Stations announces upcoming 70th-anniversary special 2.jpg

On April 18, 1953, Lima's first television station, WLOK channel 73, signed on the air. Ohio State University football player Lloyd Pixley started TV in Lima and owned the station until his death. The station was then picked up by Mack & Hamilton in 1955 and would then become WIMA-TV, channel 35. In 1971, the Toledo Blade, now Block Communications purchased the station from WIMA and changed the call letters to WLIO-TV. Then in 2009, WLIO digital channels, along with the addition of WOHL digital channels, would become the first single operation in the United States to have all four major television networks and would be branded, "Your Hometown Lima Stations".

Your Hometown Stations announces upcoming 70th-anniversary special 3.jpg

We'll take a stroll down memory lane as we've got lots of history to share from over the years. Mark your calendar for a special half-hour 70th-anniversary show coming on May 13th at 7 p.m. on NBC Lima.

Copyright 2023 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.