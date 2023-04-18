LIMA, OH (WLIO) - Happy 70th anniversary to Lima's Hometown Stations!
On April 18, 1953, Lima's first television station, WLOK channel 73, signed on the air. Ohio State University football player Lloyd Pixley started TV in Lima and owned the station until his death. The station was then picked up by Mack & Hamilton in 1955 and would then become WIMA-TV, channel 35. In 1971, the Toledo Blade, now Block Communications purchased the station from WIMA and changed the call letters to WLIO-TV. Then in 2009, WLIO digital channels, along with the addition of WOHL digital channels, would become the first single operation in the United States to have all four major television networks and would be branded, "Your Hometown Lima Stations".
We'll take a stroll down memory lane as we've got lots of history to share from over the years. Mark your calendar for a special half-hour 70th-anniversary show coming on May 13th at 7 p.m. on NBC Lima.