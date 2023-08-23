ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Cheerleaders from near and far showed off a summer's worth of practice at the Allen County Fair on Wednesday. From Shawnee to Van Wert, students gave their all for this year's cheerleading competition at the grandstands.
For the cheerleaders, this is one of their biggest and most eagerly anticipated events of the year. Win or lose, the large audience, learning from competitors, and finally being able to put on the shows they've worked so hard to create with their squad make this evening a fun and memorable time for all of the teams.
"We've been practicing our routine since May and you practice 3-4 times a week for hours on end. Hot practices outside and conditioning. It's a lot of work," said Mallori Hatcher, a senior at Allen East High School.
"I think it's our team and just where we've come from and how far we've come as our school. And watching girls like that when I was little, watching them out here and then being one of those now too, it's super exciting," added fellow Allen East Mustang and senior Devan Foster.
"It's definitely different from whatever I've done because this is my first year of competing and I've had a different coach. I've just learned a lot, it's a lot different from school cheer, a lot more critical, and you just gotta be prepared and it toughens you up for sure," said Shawnee High School Senior Chloe Whetstone.
The winners of this year's cheerleading competition were:
Youth Midget Football:
1st- Allen East
2nd- Perry
3rd- Spencerville
Jr. High Division:
1st- Allen East
High School JV Division:
1st- Shawnee
High School Division:
1st- Delphos St. John's
2nd- Lincolnview
3rd- Allen East
4th- Bath
5th- Shawnee
Spirit Award:
Allen East