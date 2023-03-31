LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A man is in custody after police responded to a shots fired call early this morning.
30-year-old Jarquevias Thompson was arrested and charged with felonious assault, discharging a firearm over public road, and weapons under disability. Officers responded to the 400 block of West McKibben Street just after 2 a.m. Friday morning for a shots fired call. No one was hit, but witnesses to the shooting talked to detectives who later arrested Thompson. He is currently being held in the Allen County Jail awaiting arraignment.