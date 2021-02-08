33rd Annual Kewpee High School Art Invitational to open February 13th at ArtSpace Lima

It’s one of the largest high school art shows in the region showcasing the best of the best.
The 33rd annual Kewpee High School Invitational Art Exhibit is set to open this Saturday. Jurors spent today (Monday) selecting the pieces that will be displayed from artists of 18-different high schools. The artwork has been categorized into 9 groups including ceramics, photography, jewelry, and mixed media, among others. The public is encouraged to come and experience what these young artists have achieved.
Executive Director of ArtSpace Sally Windle explains, “Well every year the quality gets better. So, when you look at this, you can kind of see a small microcosm of what’s really out there in this age group. They’re tremendous. And we also have a lot of space and art space so you can take your time and look around. It’s socially distanced so that you can see the work. But we still encourage people to come and see what regionally we have to offer.”
The exhibit is open Tuesday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. February 13th through 27th. Admission is free. ArtSpace Lima is located at 65 Town Square.