A couple affected by cancer travels the country to spread hope to others in that battle

It’s a story about love, survival, and strength. This couple bonded over their struggle with cancer, and now they’ve set out to help others like them.
Chuck and Hannah Keels spend their lives uplifting the mind, body, and spirits of people fighting the same battle that they’ve been through. Chuck is a stage four cancer survivor, and Hannah is currently living with stage four breast cancer.
It all started before the couple even met when Chuck says he was miraculously healed from his cancer after seeing a vision of Jesus.
“I had a divine intervention while I was down 40 pounds and was told by a team of doctors in Phoenix, Arizona that I had three months to live,” says Chuck.
After that, he felt like he could help others on their path to recovery. Friends and family would tell people who they knew had cancer to give Chuck a call, and he would be a part of their support system. Hannah happened to be one of the people that reached out to him—the rest is history.
Hannah says, “We got married January 1st, 2020, we pushed our desks together, and that’s when we decided to start the non-profit so that we could give back and help people from all the things that we wish someone had helped us with.”
Some of their main focuses for healing are prayer, love, juicing and nutrition, essential oils, and exercise. They say that cancer is a mental battle as much as a physical one.
Chuck says, “We call it a positive spiritual mindset. After someone’s diagnosed with cancer and they’re confused and scared and don’t know what to do with that, we’re that next room. We’re the support, we’re the help.”
The fact that Hannah is going through treatment currently and is actually on her 9th month of chemo just shows how much of an inspiration she can be.
She says, “It’s just been a big part of our journey is actually living it out loud and encouraging people while I’m going through it. I am in the flesh doing this, and it works!”
The couple say that their journey has just begun, and hopefully will be able to expand their nonprofit and even create cancer retreats someday. For more information on their foundation or to find some of their helpful content for those battling cancer, head to livinghopecancerfoundation.com.