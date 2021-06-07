A Findlay teen dies in single car crash Sunday night

An 18-year-old Findlay woman is dead after a Sunday night crash on I-75.
According to the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the crash happened after 6 p.m. Mya Lunguy was driving north on I-75 through Findlay, when troopers say she drove off the right side of the road, hitting a bridge abutment. She suffered fatal injuries. The highway patrol is still looking at the cause of the crash. They say she was wearing a seatbelt.
Media Release from the Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol: Findlay – The Findlay Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a one vehicle fatal crash that occurred on Interstate 75 Northbound, near Milepost 161, in the City of Findlay. The crash was reported at approximately 6:17 p.m., on Sunday, June 6, 2021.
A cream 2008 Volkswagen Beetle was driven by Mya S. Lunguy, 18, of Findlay, northbound on IR 75, when she drove off the right side of the road and struck a bridge abutment. Ms. Lunguy suffered fatal injuries from the crash and was transported from the scene by Hanco EMS. Ms. Lunguy was wearing her seat belt at the time of the crash, and at this time it is unknown what caused her to drive off the roadway.
Assisting on scene were the Findlay Police Department, Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, Findlay Fire Department, Hanco EMS, and Dick’s Towing.
The crash remains under investigation by the Findlay Highway Patrol Post.