A survivor's story of beating COVID-19

A Lima man has returned home after spending over three months in the hospital with a bad case of COVID-19. He says the power of prayer helped him back up on his feet.
“It’s definitely a blessing from God," says Andrew Green. "He kept me here for a reason. I’m not quite sure what that reason is today but I’m going to certainly seek it out.”
Green lived out some peoples worst nightmare with COVID-19. He was admitted to the hospital in the beginning of March, and it wasn't until just days ago that he was able to return home.
As Green’s condition worsened, and he was placed on a ventilator, his family and others in his life turned to God hopeful for a recovery.
Green says, “Our home church, people that I didn’t know, my old classmates, everyone that I spoke to shortly thereafter, always would say, "I’m praying for you and there’s no doubt in my mind that after being on the ventilator for 30 plus days, not many people come back from that.”
His wife Danielle, and two daughters that live at home, had daily prayer sessions with their family out of state. She says the night she found out he had been put on a ventilator, she stayed up until 8 the next morning praying for her husband on the phone.
Danielle says, “We pray every day, but when you really need Him, you count on Him and that’s who you go to, that’s who you ask for. I was praying, ‘Lord, just heal him from the crown of his head to the bottom of his feet.”
They say that their prayers were answered. After three months and five days in a hospital bed, Green was discharged from St. Rita’s Medical Center but not without a touching goodbye from the hospital staff and a warm welcome home from many of his coworkers at P&G.
Green says he was overwhelmed by the outpouring of support from people through his whole journey, and after his battle with COVID he’s opened his eyes to taking more time to appreciate everything in his life.
“God sometimes intervenes in your life and causes you to slow down so that you can see the forest for the trees, you know?” says Green.
Green is still on the road to a full recovery with help from his wife and daughters. They are urging people to take COVID-19 seriously and get vaccinated if you can.