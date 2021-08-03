A Van Wert woman struck and killed in a three car crash in Allen County Monday night

A Van Wert woman is dead after a crash at the intersection of Cool Road and Lincoln Highway Monday night.
Media release from the Lima Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol 8/3/2021: On August 2, 2021 at 10:19 PM, The Ohio State Highway Patrol Lima Post was dispatched to multiple crashes on Lincoln Highway at the intersection of Cool Road in Allen County.
Linda Tuckerman, age 75, from Van Wert, was driving a 2013 Chrysler 300 when she was involved in a two vehicle crash at Lincoln Highway and Cool Road. Tuckerman was backing onto the wrong side of Lincoln Highway from Cool Road when her vehicle was struck by a 2018 Chevrolet Traverse, driven by Brian Pogan, age 37, from Pandora. Tuckerman’s vehicle became disabled on the wrong side of the roadway, facing sideways. Pogan and his passengers did not report any injuries.
David Regan, age 26, from Lima, was driving a 2021 Ford Explorer East on Lincoln Highway and struck Tuckerman, who was outside her vehicle at the time, as well Tuckerman’s vehicle, causing heavy damage to the Ford Explorer and Chrysler 300. The impact from the second crash pushed Tuckerman’s vehicle into a trailer, being pulled by Pogan. Tuckerman suffered fatal injuries and was transported to the Lucas County Coroner’s office. Regan sustained minor injuries, but was not transported from the scene.
Miller’s Auto responded to the scene and towed Tuckerman’s and Regan’s vehicles. Able’s Towing towed Pogan’s vehicle.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol was assisted at the scene by Beaverdam Fire and EMS, Bluffton Police Department, Allen County Coroner’s Office, Miller’s Auto and Able’s Towing.