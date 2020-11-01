With the daylight saving change, triple A warns drivers to stay focused on the road as it’s going to start getting dark earlier.
One of the major key points from triple A is to try to avoid driving drowsy. Driving drowsy has almost the same risk as driving drunk, and missing just two hours of sleep could double your risk of a crash.
They also ask that you’re doing things that help visibility like making sure your headlights are effectively working, and increasing the following distance.
Kimberly Schwind with the AAA Ohio Auto Club says, “Driving in the dark is more risky for any driver. Reduced visibility and the prevalence of drowsy driving are just two of the dangers that drivers face on dark roads. It’s up to all of us to do our part to stay alert and be careful when driving at night.”
They also suggest getting your eyes checked regularly if you’re a licensed driver, as any problems with your vision could impact how you drive—especially at night.