Activate Allen County's Plant Swap bringing like-minded people together

Allen County, OH (WLIO) - Nothing can help bring a little joy to a home like a house plant and Activate Allen County wanted to help those with green thumbs or not, to bring some new house plants home. Saturday, they held a Plant Swap, so people can bring some plants they want to give away and then take something new home. The swap also promoted some other healthy growing going on in the area, the LACNIP and South Jackson Street Community Gardens, plus bring some like-minded people together.
“It's really great because this is really what we want to see,” says Josh Unterbrink, Co-Director, Activate Allen County. “We want to see people come together, that have a passion for this connect to each other. Have further conversations, because this could be just the start of this. We are planning on having future plant swaps and other event that bring people together of like interests around health, wellness, and community. So, that is really what we are trying to build here at Activate Allen County and collaboration with the LACNIP Community Gardens.”
Activate Allen County is gearing up for their next big event The Healthy Families Expo on November 19th at the Allen County Veteran Civic and Convention Center to give families a chance to learn more about all the programs that promote healthy living in the area.
