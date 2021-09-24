Press Release: Liberty Bell Award: The Allen County Bar Association awarded its 31st annual Liberty Bell Award on Friday, September 24, 2021, to retired Allen County Commissioner, Greg Sneary.
Accepting the award on his behalf are Mr. and Mrs. Mike (Kimberly) Kaufman, Sneary’s daughter and son-in-law. According to Bar Committee member, Anthony Geiger, Sneary was selected for the award based upon his years promoting a better understanding of the rule of law, encouraging a greater respect for law and the courts, stimulating a sense of civic responsibility, and contributing to good government in our community.
Allen County Bar Association Scholarship Essay Winners
The Allen County, Ohio Bar Association recently awarded two $1,000 scholarships to the Allen County Bar Association Scholarship Essay winners.
This year’s topic was should colleges and universities be allowed to require COVID vaccines for students to participate in on-campus activities?
Scholarship winners were Aidan Bartels, from Elida, and Paige Gaynier, of Delphos.
Aidan is the son of Shannon Bartels Stewart. He is attending the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, Alabama (Shannon’s alma mater), to study pre-physical therapy.
Paige is the daughter of Robert and Christine Gaynier. She is attending the University of Rochester in Rochester, New York, to study brain and cognitive science.