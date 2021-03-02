Allen County Children Services find their new Executive Director

The Allen County Children Services Board’s Hiring Committee has recommended a new executive director.
Following nearly an hour and a half long executive session, the special committee recommended that the interim executive director Sarah Newland become the permanent executive director. Newland has spent 9 years as an assistant Allen County prosecutor who handled cases for Allen County Children Services prior to serving in the interim role since June of 2020 when the previous Executive Director Cynthia Scanland was placed on leave and was later terminated. She is excited to use her previous experience and thankful for the opportunity moving forward.
She said, “I am very appreciative of the recommendation from the committee. I am very grateful to get to work with a great team here at the Allen County Children Services and we’re looking forward to moving forward and taking this agency to the next level.”
The special committee will make the recommendation to the full board for a vote on March 16th.