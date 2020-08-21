Allen County Children Services board fires executive director

The director of Allen County Children Services is fired and two program administrators resign after an independent investigation by the agency related to an ongoing sexual case involving two of the agency's foster parents.
After a 1 ½ hour executive session, the board announced details on the investigation saying, "The investigation found reason to believe that agency staff failed to follow established protocol by not reporting out allegations made about Jeremy Kindle and Scott Steffes on two occasions prior to their arrests in May. The investigation found no evidence that any employee thought sexual abuse was occurring and covered it up. Rather, it appears that close relations between the foster parents and the agency clouded these employees' perceptions."
The board accepted resignations from Brent Bunke and Staci Nichols but terminated executive director Cyndi Scanland's contract, all effective immediately. Scanland signed a separation agreement. Members of the board refused to talk on camera with Your News Now about the decision and only provided a written statement.
