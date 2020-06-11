Three Allen Co. Children Services administrators placed on leave during investigation

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is investigating members of the Allen County Children Services in light of allegations against Jeremy Kindle.
Kindle is the man who fostered and adopted children through Allen County Children Services with his partner back in 2018, now he's accused of having sexual contact with a minor. With the larger investigation into Kindle, an external investigation led the Allen County Children services board to meet.
They placed Executive Director Cyndi Scanland and program administrators Brent Bunke and Staci Nichols on administrative leave. The action is effective immediately, while the board will reviews matters relating to internal policies and procedures. The agency is working closely with law enforcement and says the investigation will not impact their services to the community.
STATEMENT FROM ALLEN COUNTY CHILDREN SERVICES BOARD CHAIR DR. JENNIFER HUGHES 6/11/20: On May 27-28, officials from the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) visited Allen County Children Services (ACCS) to interview employees and gather materials as part of a larger investigation involving Jeremy Kindle. The staff cooperated fully, and the agency is committed to working with law enforcement in an open and transparent way.
In addition to that external investigation, the board met today and placed Executive Director Cynthia Scanland, and Program Administrators Brent Bunke and Staci Nichols on paid administrative leave beginning immediately while it reviews matters relating to internal policies and procedures.
We have no timeline as to when further information will be available but the Allen County Children Services Board will remain ready to receive and act upon any report that is provided. We know the public will want to know more immediately but the most professional response is to allow BCI time to investigate, and the board the necessary time to review internal policies and procedures. We will provide more information as soon as we can.
The investigation will not impact our services to the Allen County community. We are committed to meeting the needs of families and to ensure the safety of our community’s most vulnerable children.