Allen County Children Services is looking for people to be foster parents

To help people get started down that path, they are holding an informational session on July 9th at Vibe Coffee house called “Fostering the Future: Your Road to Foster Parenting Starts Here.” The session will give people the chance to ask questions about being foster parents from the children services recruitment team and from foster parents themselves.
“We have a huge need for foster parents in our community, specifically for teenagers,” says Sarah Newland, Ex. Dir. Allen County Children Services. “But children of all ages, birth to 18, the need is great. When we do have to remove children from their home, we want to place them in the most comfortable environment for them. So, when we can license those foster parent within our community, they can stay at their school district, their neighborhoods, and with people they are familiar with.”
The foster parent informational session is Saturday, July 9th at Vibe Coffee House at the corner of Central Avenue and East Market Street in Lima. You can come anytime between 10 am and 2 pm to find out more about the program. If you are unable to attend on Saturday, you can get information by calling Allen County Children’s Services at 419-227-8590.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.