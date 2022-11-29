Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - Allen County is continuing its preparations for the once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse coming in April of 2024.

Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024

Allen County's Emergency Management Agency director giving commissioners an update on plans for what some officials say could double or triple the population of the region. The center point of complete totality is in Hardin County at the village of Forest. Lima is in the line of near totality and discussions have been had with safety services to make sure all agencies are manned during the eclipse in case of an emergency.

Allen County continues preparations for once-in-a-lifetime total solar eclipse in 2024

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.