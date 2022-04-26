Allen County Port Authority receiving more than $900,000 from the Ohio Department of Development

Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and his administration making a number of stops around the state hoping to spur economic development. Holly Geaman has more on the grant dollars Allen County received and what it will accomplish.
It has set empty for more than a decade, an eyesore for the county that they have not been able to sell even though it’s in a prime location. The old county home on Ada Road in Bath Township will soon come down creating viable development real estate. It’s thanks to a $710,000 grant from the Ohio Department of Development.
ODOD Director Lydia Mihalik explains, “Communities don’t necessarily have the funds to get moving. The state's coming in being a great partner helping with assessments and or clean up dollars to really get them over the finish line.”
Mihalik along with the Governor and Lieutenant Governor made stops across the state announcing 60-million dollars in Brownfield Remediation Grants being awarded to 35 counties for 78 projects. Allen County receiving two of those grants, the Allen County Port Authority receiving the money for the Allen County Home project and an additional 200,000 dollars for assessments for properties on Neubrecht Road also in Bath Township. The Allen Economic Development Group says everyone working together was key.
Allen Economic Development Group Dave Stratton adds, “Our goal is to look for opportunities of collaboration not only within Allen County but also within the state. We’re going to look for an opportunity that can advance Lima Allen County.”
The county not only owns the old county home but also an additional 70-acres of farmland and 20-acres of woods that are adjacent to the property. That is almost 100-acres that could be developed.
Allen County Commissioner Cory Noonan says, “We’re going to work with our economic development. We’re going to work with the township on trying to identify what is the best use of that ground, that property. Infrastructure is there you know for any type of development. But again, that’s a discussion that we’ll collectively have.”
Mihalik says that this funding is just the beginning and that the Department of Development is here to help.
Mihalik adds, “It’s absolutely just the beginning, and communities like Allen County that are working together so strongly are happy today because they can continue to dream and think big.”
The Ohio Department of Development is also reviewing an application for funding to remediate the old EDCO property on Kibby Street.
