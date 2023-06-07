Annual sale and upcoming Chicken BBQ to benefit Putnam County District Library and Friends

OTTAWA, OH (WLIO) - The Friends of the Putnam County District Library are helping the community discover their next favorite book or find that hard-to-find item.
Since the 1960s, the Friends of the Putnam County District Library have hosted the annual Used Book and Attic Treasure Sale, now a tradition in Ottawa. This year, the sale is being held for the second time at Ottawa Elementary School, which is located at 123 Putnam Pkwy, Ottawa, OH 45875. It began at 9 a.m. and ran until 7 p.m. The annual sale allows book lovers and treasure seekers to unearth unique finds while supporting a worthy cause. All proceeds from the sale will be utilized to finance the library's and its friends' different programs and services.
"We also buy several items that the library needs, like different sets of books, and then we do memorials for different people that have passed away. This is a way the library uses to eliminate the extra books that they weed from their collection every year. Plus, we get donations from different community members of books and items for the attic treasures," explained Karen Okuley, Friends of Putnam County District Library president.
On Sunday, June 12th, the Friends of the Putnam County District Library are hosting a chicken BBQ dinner at the Putnam County District Library at 136 Putnam Pkwy, Ottawa, OH, United States, 45875. The dinner includes 1/2 a chicken from Ted's Market in Pandora, two sides and a roll, and runs from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. You can contact Karen Okuley at 419-230-0459 or klokuley@woh.rr.com to purchase tickets for $11.