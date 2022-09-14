Paper Shredding Generic
vtwinpixel

Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: Kenton, OH – The Area Agency on Aging 3 is hosting a Drug Take Back Day & Shred A Thon, Tuesday, September 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, 1025 S. Main Street, Kenton.

The Area Agency on Aging 3 strives to provide safe and secure ways for anyone who has expired and/or unused medications to dispose of drugs.

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.