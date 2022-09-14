Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3:Kenton, OH – The Area Agency on Aging 3 is hosting a Drug Take Back Day & Shred A Thon, Tuesday, September 20th from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Hardin County Sheriff’s Office, 1025 S. Main Street, Kenton.
The Area Agency on Aging 3 strives to provide safe and secure ways for anyone who has expired and/or unused medications to dispose of drugs.
The Hardin County Sheriff’s Office will be accepting for the Drug Take Back: over-the-counter medications, pharmaceuticals, vitamins, and supplements to be disposed of properly. They cannot accept needles and liquids. Please bring items in a sealed bag. Drug disposal is free and open to the public.
In addition to the Drug Take Back Day, AAA3 will also be conducting secure shredding of documents. Shredding of items will be done by WiltonKeck. Shredding is free and open to anyone living in Hardin County.
Items to shred may include personal documents, check stubs, credit card offers and solicitations, receipts, paper items containing personal information. Shredding these items safely and securely will go a long way into protecting against identity theft and fraud.
The Drug Take Back Day and Shred A Thon is sponsored by Hardin County Adult Protective Services, AmeriCorps Seniors, and the Area Agency on Aging 3.
