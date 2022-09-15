Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3:Lima, Ohio – The Area Agency on Aging 3 will be hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Thursday, September 22nd from 9 am-12 pm at 2423 Allentown Road, Lima.
Join us to learn about fall risks and ways to prevent falls among older adults. Several community partners will be in attendance to educate, increase awareness, and help provide resources on falls and fall prevention for our older adults.
Ohio Northern University Healthwise Mobile Clinic - offering bone density screenings for osteopenia/ osteoporosis, blood pressure checks, A1C checks, and flu vaccines.
Goodwill Easter Seals Miami Valley – will be conducting consultations by staff representing the Medical Equipment Loan Program (MELP).
Northwest Physical Therapy – will be doing falls risk assessments and education.
University of Findlay – will be providing education and resources on falls prevention, home safety and home modification advice as well as exercise & flexibility recommendations and education & recommendations on proper footwear.
Primrose Retirement Community – will be sharing the importance of the social aspects of health, the importance of physical and mental wellbeing on falls prevention, and community events.
Lima Family YMCA – will be conducting free sample Silver Sneaker classes.
Sound Decision Hearing Center – will be doing hearing assessments, video otoscope, education, and informational instruction.
Senior Citizens Services – will be passing out information on their Silver Sneakers programs, pool fitness, and classes they offer.
Liberty Retirement Community – will be offering general information on their facility as well as information on their in-house dialysis program.
There will also be Health Education workshop information as well as AAA3 information available to those that attend.
Pre-registration required. To reserve a spot, please call Ashlin Toland, Health Education Coordinator at 567-204-6947.
This week is also Falls Prevention Awareness Week, Sept. 18-24, 2022.
Area Agency on Aging is happy to assist individuals with accessing the online learning opportunities provided by
ODA throughout Falls Prevention Awareness Week!
Since September 2013, the Ohio Department of Aging’s STEADY U Ohio initiative has helped older adults, families, caregivers, professionals, and community leaders understand and recognize age-related factors that increase the risk of falling and fall-related complications. Individuals and organizations can find falls prevention information and resources at www.steadyu.ohio.gov.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.