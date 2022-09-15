Area Agency on Aging 3

Press Release from the Area Agency on Aging 3: Lima, Ohio – The Area Agency on Aging 3 will be hosting a Falls Prevention Awareness Day on Thursday, September 22nd from 9 am-12 pm at 2423 Allentown Road, Lima.

Join us to learn about fall risks and ways to prevent falls among older adults. Several community partners will be in attendance to educate, increase awareness, and help provide resources on falls and fall prevention for our older adults.

