Area youth can learn the fundamentals of golf thanks to free annual program from Mulligans Golf Association

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local golf program is teaching kids the basics of the game while on summer break.
Mulligans Golf Association started up their annual youth golf program at Tamarac Golf Course. The program is free and open for area kids ages 8 to 17 years old. The program has been around for more than a decade and teaches the fundamentals of golf to any kids eager to learn. Coaches with the program say it's much more than just learning a new sport, it's the life lessons that golf teaches along the way.
"From the start of the program to the end of this program those kids they are really improving a lot and a lot of times we see that they keep coming back and you know, eventually go off to try to play for high school and in the summer leagues here in the areas," said Leiahnni Smith, lead instructor at Mulligans Golf Association.
"You get to see that light in their eyes when they capture the magic of anything, whether it's golf, or their studies, or science, and to see that is really important," said Arthur Edwards, coach with Mulligan's Youth Golf Program.
The program runs through July 12th, every Monday and Wednesday from 9 to 11:30 a.m. You can still register your child by visiting Tamarac Golf Course, located at 500 North Stevick Road on Lima's west side.