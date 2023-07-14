Aspiring Poets, Musicians, and Comedians Gather for the Return of Lima Land Poetry Slam

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - After a brief hiatus in June, the Lima Land Poetry Slam returned Friday evening for the month of July.
It was a full house inside the Vibe Coffeehouse and Café in Downtown Lima as aspiring and creative poets, musicians, rappers, singers, comedians, and more took the stage for the open mic event to showcase their talents and passion. The Lima Land Poetry Slam began about 4 years ago when the event founder, Ashley Cook, attended a poetry slam in Dayton and shared her works to the Gem City. Following the validation she received, Cook wanted to bring that same venue and support to Lima for others to express their creativity to the world.
"An artist that doesn't have an audience will often lose steam. We kind of need to be heard as an artist to really keep going and to get that validation that your words matter, so it really sparks writers who never wrote have began writing because of this outlet. People who have quit writing have began writing again, and aside from that, we also have some outpatient programs that bring their clients here, and they use this as a meeting. So, it's a stand in for more support, more community," says Ashley, Cook, Founder, Lima Land Poetry Slam.
The next Lima Land Poetry Slam will be August 11th at 7 pm inside the Vibe Coffeehouse and Café.