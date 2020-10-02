Beth Seibert speaks at last Allen Co. Republican Luncheon before election day

On Friday, the Allen County Republican Party held their last luncheon before the November election, and heard from someone on the ballot.
Following the Legislative Candidates Forum Thursday night, County Commissioner Beth Seibert spoke to the group today about the journey to get her name on the ballot. In June, Seibert was appointed as a commissioner, but is still campaigning to remain in that position after next month. While commissioners' main priority is to bring in a balanced budget for the county, Seibert has been working to extend her responsibilities even further.
“My goal is to make sure that businesses large and small, that any barriers that they have for employment and development, that we try to address those as a community," explains Seibert. "I have been working with a multi-agency committee, and I think we’ve been making a ton of progress on understanding those barriers.”
Seibert will be facing Democrat Norm Capps and Independent candidate Dan Beck in November’s general election.