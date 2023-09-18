Cannon sentenced to prison for striking a woman in the face with a gun

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - A Lima man gets 8 years in prison for striking a woman in the face with a gun in 2022. 26-year-old Rashawn Cannon pleaded guilty to felonious assault and having a weapon under disability.
The incident was in August of 2022. According to police reports, Cannon tried to stop an argument between Cameron Lott and his girlfriend at a home on Prospect Avenue. Lott allegedly fired shots and left the residence. Cannon then got a gun, blamed the woman for what happened, and hit her in the face with the gun, breaking her nose and damaging her teeth. Prosecutors say that Lott was charged in the incident.