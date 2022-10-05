Car show at Springview Manor brings back fond memories for residents

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It may be seen as an ordinary event for many but for some, a classic car show can trigger memories that they have long forgotten.
Springview Manor's car show is back after a pandemic hiatus. Dozens of vehicles lined Spring Street as car enthusiasts showed of their pride and joy. The show was open to the public and most importantly to the manor residents. Getting out and looking at the cars helps those with dementia, triggering memories of a car they may have owned or enjoyed. Healthcare providers say it is a great time for residents to get outdoors and spend time with family and friends. Many of those bringing cars did so in honor of family members that have been at Springview Manor.
"My mother Leola Williams, she had been a resident here for 2 years. Unfortunately, she passed away two weeks ago. I'm doing this in her memory. She loved to take rides in my car. It was the only thing that she could actually step into because it was just right level," said Bud Linton, in honor of his mother.
"My mother-in-law was here years ago and my mother was here just a year ago for therapy after breaking her arm. My mother had met so many people here and I'm doing this just to put the smiles on some of those residents' faces that we know and even don't know," commented Michele Houseworth, in honor of her mom and mother-in-law.
Trophies were presented in a variety of categories including the "Residents' Choice" award.
