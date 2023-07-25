Children are learning basics of the American Sign Language at Lima Public Library

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - It's a language that unites the hearing and the deaf, and area children are getting a chance to learn it.
Through the video series "Signing Time", children ages 2 through 8 are learning the basics of American Sign Language. These playful videos get the kids signing along with songs and alphabet exercises. The series includes episodes about helping around the house, on the farm, and my favorite season. Parents say they are grateful that the Lima Public Library has offered the series to broaden their children's education.
"We came just to kind of help her get exposed to some different sign language. She's going to start school, pre-school next year. Just kind of want to get her introduced to sign language and we thought it would be a fun experience," said David Pryer, who brought his daughter to the signing club.
"I want them to learn how to communicate with those who experience hearing loss or deafness. So any way that we can be a bridge to other communities that are maybe marginalized I want to give my kids that ability," commented Kelsi Folsom, who brought children to the signing club.
The "Hands 2gether Signing Club" meets twice a month with the next session on Tuesday, August 8th at 10:30 a.m. with "Once Upon a Story" as the theme. The Lima Public Library is located at 650 West Market Street, Lima, Ohio 45801.