City of Findlay DORA opening Friday

On Friday, May 7th, the city of Findlay will officially open their new Designated Outdoor Refreshment Area, or DORA for short.

City of Findlay DORA opening Friday

Customers will now be allowed to openly carry alcohol in dedicated DORA cups within the assigned limits. Signs and decals on participating businesses will help guide patrons through the DORA, indicating whether they can enter with a drink, or where to dispose of them.

City of Findlay DORA opening Friday

Sixteen establishment can sell beverages in the cups, and many others will allow entrance into their buildings with them. The DORA hours are daily from 11 AM - 11 PM.

Permitted Establishments:

  1. Alexandria’s
  2. Brix
  3. Findlay Brewing Company
  4. Japan West
  5. Logan’s Irish Pub
  6. Marathon Center for Performing Arts
  7. Modcraft
  8. Rossilli’s Restaurant
  9. Stix
  10. The Bistro
  11. The Bourbon Affair
  12. The Findlay Inn
  13. The Gathering/ Gathering Wine/The Anvil
  14. The Hancock Hotel
  15. The Wine Merchant
  16. Vivir Modern Mexican

For more information, visit findlayohio.com/community/dora-information.

 

Tags

Multimedia Video Journalist

Hello! I'm Lauren Siegel, a resident of Fort Loramie, Ohio and a December 2019 graduate of Ohio University with a Bachelor of Science in Communication.