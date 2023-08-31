Cocaine and more seized in result of Wednesday's high speed pursuit down Elida Road

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A pursuit that ended with one person arrested after a crash yesterday at the Cole and Elida intersection also led to the seizure of cash and cocaine.
39-year-old Corey L. Wright was taken into custody after he crashed his vehicle and fled on foot. Police say that Wright was identified as a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. His vehicle was spotted in Delphos, which led to pursuit onto Elida Road, which had to be called off due to traffic. The suspect then crashed his vehicle and caused a three-vehicle accident at the intersection of Cole and Elida. After fleeing on foot, he was eventually detained and a bag he was carrying was seized. Inside the bag, they found three kilograms of cocaine, and on Wright, they found $2,296 in currency. A search warrant was served at his home at 565 West Grand Avenue.
"Short time there later, officers did locate him and apprehend him. Following this incident, it led to a search of this individual's home. During that search they did recover of fifty some thousand dollars worth of U.S. currency, three kilos of cocaine, drug paraphernalia, handguns, etc.," stated Major Andre McConnahea, Allen County Sheriff's Office.
Wright is currently being held on a charge of possession of cocaine.
August 31, 2023 Press Release from the Allen County Sheriff's Office: Investigators from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office West Central Ohio Crime Task Force located a vehicle and identified Cory L. Wright (DOB 01/07/1984) of Lima, a subject of an ongoing investigation, as the driver. After a traffic violation was viewed, Delphos Police Department was requested to initiate a traffic stop. During the traffic stop, Wright fled and traveled eastbound towards Lima on Elida Road from US30 near the SR309 exit, nearing speeds of 120 MPH. The pursuit was terminated by Allen County Sheriff’s Office supervision near the Elida Rd. and Eastown Rd. intersection, due to traffic conditions as well as Wright’s speed. It appears Wright continued to drive recklessly for approximately 2 and a half more miles before causing a serious a three vehicle accident at Jameson Avenue. and Cole Street.
As law enforcement arrived, Wright’s vehicle was observed vacant and on fire. Eye witnesses in the area directed law enforcement to Wright’s location where he was then taken into custody by investigators and responding officers. During his arrest, $2,296.00 US Currency was found in Wright’s possession and seized as evidence.
After speaking with additional eye witnesses, they informed investigators that Wright had fled from the vehicle carrying a bag. Investigators and law enforcement canvassed the area, eventually locating the described bag and three kilograms of cocaine that Wright is believed to have attempted to hide from law enforcement while fleeing.
Subsequently a search warrant was then served on his residence at 565 W. Grand Ave. Lima, Allen County, Ohio. Items of evidence that were seized during the search include: $55,740.00 US Currency, three handguns, and a large amount of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.
Agencies assisting the Allen County Sheriff’s Office included the Delphos Police Department, Ohio State Highway Patrol, Lima Police Department, American Township Police Department, Village of Elida Police Department, Adult Parole Authority, and American Township Fire and EMS. Cory is currently being held at the Allen County Sheriff’s Office Jail on the charge of possession of cocaine. Additional charges related to the pursuit, subsequent crash, and follow-up investigation are likely.