Pursuit down Elida Road ends at Cole Street after vehicle crashes and catches fire

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - One person is now in custody after a pursuit led to a crash at the intersection of Elida and Cole.
Around 4:30 p.m. Wednesday, police say they were pursuing a vehicle traveling eastbound on Elida Road at speeds around 100 miles an hour. The pursuit was called off near Meijer due to the vehicle slowing down and the amount of traffic on the road. Eventually, the suspect vehicle reached Elida and Cole Street intersection. There it struck a vehicle going northbound on Cole, causing both vehicles to come to a rest at the corner of the intersection. The vehicle then caught on fire, as the suspect fled from the scene. The suspect was eventually taken into custody by police.
The Lima Fire Department arrived on the scene to put out the fire. EMS transported an unknown number of people to the hospital. No further details are available at this time.