Cold Case the murder of Timothy Ryan

Back in 2005, Timothy Ryan was found dead in an alleyway with a gunshot wound. Now 15 years later, Lima police are still trying to figure out who was with Ryan on the night he was shot.
The Lima Police Department say that 45-year old Ryan had met some people in a parking structure in the early hours of September 23, 2005. That's when a fight broke out: "A verbal argument began, that turned into a physical argument, and during that physical argument, he sustained one gunshot wound to his upper left thigh," said Sgt. Jason Garlock with the Lima Police Department. "He attempted to flee the area, but due to the severity of the wound, he wasn't able to go very far. He made it to an alley where he succumbed to his injuries."
Ryan's jeep, which police had been looking for after his body was discovered, was found just a few days later and taken in by police for evidence.
Although a decade and a half has passed since that night, those with the LPD believe that they may have a lead to go off of as they continue to try to solve who murdered Timothy Ryan.
"We believe that we have two very viable suspects in this case, and we just didn’t have the evidence at the time for a conviction, for prosecution that we felt comfortable with," said Sgt. Garlock. "That’s why these cases are important to go back through, we can re-examine the evidence."
Sgt. Garlock also says that testing DNA evidence has improved over the years, and that will play a big part in this case, as will hearing from people that may have information.
If you do, you're asked to call the Lima Police Department at (419) 227-4444.