Com_Unity Ministries to hold Cookies with a Cop on May 22nd

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A local group is giving students the chance to talk to law enforcement about their thoughts on how to improve Lima.
Com_Unity Ministries is introducing a “Cookies with a Cop” program for kids 6 through 19, to talk to law enforcement about what they see and how they think it should be fixed. In the summer months, Com_Unity Ministries goes around to the different Lima parks for praise and prayer, and they see a lot of kids in the parks curious about what they are doing. So, they decided to start the program to open communication between the students and law enforcement.
“These children would want to speak to them possibly about life in Lima. What their ideas might be. How we could change Lima, what their thoughts are,” says MaryBlanche Hengstler, Com_Unity Ministries. "As we know children have some great ideas and the students even clear up to 19 have some great ideas that we need to hear.”
Cookies with a Cop start time is 6:30 p.m. on the following dates:
Monday, May 22nd – Robb Park (654 W O'Connor Ave, Lima, OH 45801)
Monday, June 12th – MLK Jr. Park (400 East Eighth Street Lima, OH 45805)
Monday, July 17th – Lincoln Park (East) (Shawnee Street and East Elm Street Lima, OH 45805)
Monday, August 7th - Hover Park (800 S Collett St, Lima, OH 45804)