Cooling assistance is still available for qualified households through the Summer Crisis Program at WOCAP

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The hot weather we have been experiencing lately has been oppressive which can make breathing difficult for those with respiratory conditions. The West Ohio Community Action Partnership's "Summer Crisis Program" is hoping to keep some residents' homes cool during the dog days of summer.
If you are a family of 4 with a household income of less than $52,000 a year, you may qualify for assistance in paying your electric bill, repairing your air conditioning, or even getting a new air conditioner. WOCAP officials say they are focusing on individuals that have health conditions that need to cool their homes to stay healthy.
"There is no age limit if you have a medical concern. You have to get a doctor's note and usually we have a certificate that your doctor fills out and faxes back to us and we communicate that with the doctor, and if you have that you bring it in and we can serve you then for sure," explained Jackie Fox, executive director of West Ohio Community Action Partnership.
You can apply online for the Summer Crisis Program at https://wocap.org/ under the energy assistance tab. New this year, if you qualify for an air conditioner it will be delivered to your home.