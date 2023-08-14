Press Release from Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20: Findlay, Ohio – August 14, 2023 – The annual Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade presented by loanDepot is back, and it's gearing up to be a spooktacular event like never before! Mark your calendars for Tuesday, October 24, 2023, as the heart of Findlay transforms South Main St. into a Halloween wonderland. This year, the parade introduces State Bank Judges' Square, where parade entries will compete for awards and recognition from a distinguished panel of judges.
Registration Information and Deadlines: Organizations, community groups, families, and businesses are invited to participate in the Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade. Early bird parade registration opens September 11, standard parade registration opens October 1. Parade registration closes on October 17. This is earlier than in the past to facilitate earlier packet delivery to registrants. To register your entry, visit the official parade website at https://www.fortfindlayfop20.org/halloweenparade and click the registration button. Early registration is encouraged, as space is limited and expected to fill up quickly.
New for 2023: Judges' Square! This year's parade brings the addition of State Bank Judges' Square, a designated section where parade entries will be reviewed and evaluated by an esteemed panel of judges. The Judges' Square will be located at the end of Baldwin St. These judges include sponsors, local celebrities, foundation members, and community members.
Awards that will be given this year are: The loanDepot Best of Show, the Valgroup Flag City USA Award, the Marathon Petroleum John Hancock Award, the loanDepot Foundation Favorite, the Valgroup Funniest Entry, the National Lime & Stone Kid's Choice Award, the loanDepot Most Original Entry, the South Branch Solar People's Choice Award, The National Lime & Stone Scariest Entry and the State Bank Spirit of Halloween.
Crowning of Halloween Royalty: The parade committee is accepting nominations of those in the community who embody the spirit of Halloween and deserve the titles of King or Queen of the Halloween Parade. Nominate them by texting "nomination" to 419-451-4152. Nominations will be accepted until September 15th, 2023. A select group of finalists will be chosen from the received nominations to compete for the title. The final King and Queen will be determined through a popular vote on the Fort Findlay FOP Facebook page.
The crowned King and Queen of the Halloween Parade will not only receive a regal crown and sash but will also be seated on the Judge's platform during the parade. They will have the unique privilege of assisting the esteemed panel of judges in evaluating the parade entries, adding a personal touch to the judging process.
Spectacular Parade Route and Special Zones:
The Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade will traverse up historical Main Street moving south to north. The parade route starts from Sixth St. and makes its way to Lima St. creating an enchanting Halloween atmosphere that captivates participants and onlookers alike. The parade entrants will exit onto east and west Lima streets, and some will continue onto S. Main St.
This year's parade includes the designated South Branch Solar "Candy Drop Zone" along the route from Sixth St. to Lima St., indicated by large feather-shaped flag banners and inflatable sky dancers. Parade participants will have the opportunity to engage with the audience and distribute Halloween treats by handing out candy (no throwing) in this designated area only.
Recognizing the importance of inclusion, the Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade offers the Valgroup "Quiet Zone" at the end of the parade route. This area is designed to provide a calm and soothing environment for individuals with sensory challenges who might find the parade's sights and sounds overwhelming. It's a space where families and individuals can enjoy the parade while ensuring a comfortable experience for everyone. This Quiet Zone will be located in the last half-block of the parade route, north of the alley across from St. Marks UMC.
About the Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade: The Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade is an annual community event that brings together families, businesses, and local organizations to celebrate Halloween in a fun and creative way. The parade features a variety of floats, costumes, music, and entertainment, transforming Findlay into a vibrant Halloween spectacle.
All proceeds from the parade go to the Cops & Kids Champion fund. This fund ensures all kids have the opportunity for positive interactions with law enforcement through one of the five programs of our foundation.
For media inquiries or more information about the Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade, please contact:
Teresa White, Development Director Fort Findlay FOP Lodge #20 Foundation. copsandkidsfindlay@gmail.com. 833-563-4320. Stay updated on parade news and announcements by following the Facebook page facebook.com/FortFindlayFOP.
Don't miss the opportunity to be part of a bewitching celebration! Join us on October 24th for the Cops & Kids Findlay Halloween Parade, where creativity, community, and Halloween spirit unite.