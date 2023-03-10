VAN WERT, OH (WLIO) - A third man has been charged in the 2022 Van Wert home invasion, where the other two have been sentenced this month to prison time. A Van Wert County Grand jury has indicted 20-year-old Seth Hitzeman from Payne on the charges of aggravated burglary, kidnapping, felonious assault, and theft. Hitzeman was arrested in Indiana following the indictment and a gun was found in his car. He was transported back to Van Wert to face charges.
20-year-old Kaiden Gilbert was sentenced to 8 to 12 years in prison this week and 19-year-old Johnathan Miller was sentenced 15 to 20 years last week for their role in the crime.
Van Wert police say that on May 9, 2022, an armed burglary took place at a home on Tyler St. Two people were home at the time, the suspects held them hostage and stole money from the victims. The suspects used a gun to beat one of the victims severely, sending them to the hospital.
