Crisis Reality Training holds in-service for school bus drivers

ALLEN COUNTY, OH (WLIO) - As the governor expands upon school safety and security, local bus drivers are learning how to protect themselves and the children that they transport.

Crisis Reality Training holds in-service for school bus drivers

It's better to have a plan and not need it than to need a plan and not have it. That from a national safety training specialist from Washington State. School bus drivers from all across Allen County are learning that to survive a crisis you must think, you must know what is going on around you, and how to respond if the need arises.

Crisis Reality Training holds in-service for school bus drivers

Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Content Manager

Hi, I manage online content here at Your Hometown Stations and assist reporters with posting their articles and press releases to our website and social media pages.