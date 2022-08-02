Culpepper & Merriweather Circus performing two shows in Cridersville

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The big top is returning to Cridersville and it's supporting a local park.

The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be having two big shows on Tuesday, August 9th. Today, Skeeter the Clown was at Otterbein Cridersville doing what clowns do best, making people laugh. Skeeter is the front person for the circus promoting its arrival and telling how kids can participate in a coloring contest before the show.

