Culpepper & Merriweather Circus performing two shows in Cridersville

CRIDERSVILLE, OH (WLIO) - The big top is returning to Cridersville and it's supporting a local park.
The Culpepper & Merriweather Circus will be having two big shows on Tuesday, August 9th. Today, Skeeter the Clown was at Otterbein Cridersville doing what clowns do best, making people laugh. Skeeter is the front person for the circus promoting its arrival and telling how kids can participate in a coloring contest before the show.
"11 to 8 and 7 and younger, color them at home and bring them to the circus for either show and while you're watching the show, "Ooh, ahh, I can't look!", that was me watching the show folks haha! They'll judge them and on top of having all the fun of coloring, you might win a circus prize on circus day!" said Skeeter the Clown, Culpepper & Merriweather Circus.
Kids can get those coloring pages at the library. The circus is hosted by the Cridersville Historical Society with proceeds going to Legacy Park.
"The circus performing in Cridersville at Legacy Park has the proceeds that will go toward building a shelter house and restrooms in the park. A much-needed feature. So we're excited about the opportunity to raise money for that project in Legacy Park," explained Greg Myers, president of the Cridersville Historical Society.