Delphos St. John's grad and now children's book author visits students for "Reading is Fun Week"

DELPHOS, OH (WLIO) - A Delphos St. John's alumnus and children's book author comes back to encourage young Blue Jays to conquer their dreams.
It's "Reading is Fun Week" at St. John's Elementary and Nicole Pohlman was at the school to read her new book "The Little Fly Who Couldn't Fly" to the kindergarteners, as well as first and second graders. Pohlman was working in a factory when she saw a fly and she tried it shooing away, but it wouldn't fly. While at the factory she was inspired to write, and now she is sharing an important message with kids through her first book.
"That they can believe and achieve all of their dreams because this has been my dream since I was their age as the kids in the elementary," says Nicole Pohlman, author. "I went to St. John's too. It feels wonderful to come back and see the past teachers I had and read to the kids who are excited about reading."
Each of the students got a copy of Polman's book to keep for themselves.