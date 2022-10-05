Democratic Senate candidate Tim Ryan connects with Lima voters

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - A Democratic Senate candidate says he is ready to fight for the people in communities like Lima.
Tim Ryan made a stop in Lima as part of his bus tour across Ohio less than a month away from the general election. Ryan pointed to recent survey numbers that show him ahead of his Republican challenger J.D. Vance and says that he will make sure that working class families' voices are heard in the Senate, with him already hearing what's on the minds of voters: inflation costs and worker rights.
"They want to be cut in on the deal, they know that there are a lot of people out there making a lot of money they see gas prices are up, the energy companies are making a ton of money, food prices are up, food companies are making lotta money, they're like well you know where is it where is our piece of the action? And that's that's a job of guys like me who come from working-class town to make sure they're cut in on the deal and that's that's really what they want and they they want some relief I mean people are exhausted working so long and can't get ahead and and and that's what we're gonna offer them in the Senate, their voice will be heard," stated Tim Ryan, Senate Democratic candidate.
The general election is set for November 8th of this year.
Copyright 2022 by Lima Communications Corporation. All rights reserved.