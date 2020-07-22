DeWine extends mask order for all of Ohio, issues travel advisory

Well, he's hinted at it and now he's done it. Gov. Mike DeWine has extended his previous mask order to now be in place in all Ohio counties, while you are out in public.
Several exceptions still remain in place, but if you're indoors and not at your home or you're outside and can't social distance you should be wearing a mask. That goes into effect Thursday at 6 p.m. The governor stands by earlier statements saying masks work citing CDC guidelines. DeWine has spoken to all health commissioners and the good news is people in Level 3 counties have been wearing masks more and the rate of the virus spreading in those counties is slowing. But Ohio continues to see record high's for daily case numbers. And the positivity rate is over six percent, higher than what it was in June.
"We've got to get this virus under control," DeWine said. "Wearing a mask is going to make a difference. It will make a difference in what our fall would look like. What we do between now and the next several weeks will determine what our fall is like. We all want kids to go back to school, we want to see sports, we want to see a lot of different things. We want to have more opportunities in the fall. And to do that, it's just very important that all Ohioans wear a mask."
DeWine has also issued a travel advisory for anyone coming into Ohio from states with positivity rates of 15 percent or higher. He asks those people quarantine for 14 days. In fact, Indiana has also issued a mask mandate on Wednesday, as well. DeWine also mentions changes coming to the Ohio Public Health Advisory System. The map will be updated Thursday.