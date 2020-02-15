Dog owners brave the cold for the seasonal Hound Hike

The Johnny Appleseed Metropolitan Park District invited People to bring their dogs on a hound hike Saturday at Hermon Woodlands Metro Park.
The wind was blowing and the air was cold but that didn’t stop four-legged friends and their owners from coming out and enjoying one of the many parks in the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District. Each season, the park district hosts these walks to get everyone in the family to enjoy the outdoors.
Jessie Elsass, the naturalist leading the event says, “A lot of people have dogs that are members of their family and it’s nice to go on adventures all together and the dogs really like it, it’s a good social interaction for all of our pets and for each other and it’s a little community outing.”
Due to the expected muddy paths and flooding, along with the high number of ticks, there will not be a hound hike in the spring. Be on the lookout for when the summer hound hike will be held on the Johnny Appleseed Metro Park District Facebook page.