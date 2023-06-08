Dog Warden has advice so your pooch doesn't become a statistic for National Dog Bite Awareness Week

LIMA, OH (WLIO) - The United States Postal Service is participating in National Dog Bite Week, which runs through Saturday.
Last year, here in the state of Ohio, 311 postal workers were bitten by a dog, which ranks the Buckeye State 5th in the nation for postal worker bites.The postal service trains its employees on trying not to scare dogs while making their deliveries but local homeowners have to take responsibility for keeping their dogs contained too.
"First of all, socialize your dog. It should be used to people coming and going and make sure that it's a friendly environment, make sure the dog goes to places that's a good experience for them, so socializing your dog is one of biggest parts. And make sure that your dog is confined in the proper way, make sure it can't get out or it's tethered where it can not reach the sidewalk or the front door," explained Allen County Dog Warden Julie Shellhammer.
So far this year there have been no postal workers bitten here in Allen County.