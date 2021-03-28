Domestic violence call leads to several hour standoff in Lima

Law enforcement in Lima had a busy Sunday morning as they arrested a man after a several hour standoff.
According to the Lima police department, patrol officers were dispatched to 310 N. Woodlawn Ave. in reference to a domestic dispute at around 10A.M. The caller said that her husband, 74-year-old William Holbrook, had threatened her with a gun. When the police arrived, the victim made it out of the house but Holbrook refused to come out.
As a result, members of the Lima Police Department’s Crisis Negotiation team and the Allen County Sheriff’s SWAT team were called to the scene to take control of the incident. The 300 block of N. Woodlawn was blocked off for several hours as the negotiating team talked to Holbrook on the phone.
With an unsuccessful attempt at negotiation, the two teams came up with an alternative plan to safely remove Holbrook from the house. At around 2P.M., a search warrant was executed at the residence resulting in Mr. Holbrook being taken into custody. He is being processed at the Allen County Jail on suspicion of felonious assault.